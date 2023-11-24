“My Citizenship Was Denied In America” – Korra Obidi (Video)

Renowned lifestyle influencer, Korra Obidi gathered reactions of worry from Nigerians after she opened and read a letter she got from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Today, during her live session, the mother of two, currently based in the United States, revealed the letter.

The letter held the news on whether she had been granted or denied US citizenship and her plan was to share the moment with her fans, in which she ended up getting disappointed.

Some netizens lashed her for sharing such information online and she wasted no second in clapping back at them, asking who they are to tell her what to or not to share.

Read some reactions below:

chanelious_gold wrote: “You never get passport you go divorce your husband. You for Dey patient small.”

callmeterez said: “Apply again.

And don’t be offended, please share everything with us.”

Zevigins said: “There is something many still don’t know about social media, people make so much money from it these days, the more they share the more they get more money while all these social media advisers will be there typing rubbish. Meanwhile her application was abandoned due to previous requests that she failed to submit so whenever she submitted it her application will be reopened for a review!”

iamzaii wrote: “I feel like the ex “could” be working against her green card that man seems corny and petty to that extend.”

Watch Video;