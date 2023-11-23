CTC Error: Verdict Sacking Kano Gov. Stands — Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, maintained that it stands by its judgment sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Recall that the Appeal Court affirmed the decision of Kano State Governorship Tribunal, which sacked Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the poll.

Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship poll, through the NNPP also lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The Party also appealed to the National Judicial Council (NJC), to probe the judgment.

This is even as protests rocked Kano State, yesterday, following an alleged Certified True Copy (CTC) ‘error’ in the Appeal Court judgment that sacked Governor Yusuf.

In a bid to clear the air on the controversy trailing the judgment it delivered on election dispute, the Court of Appeal dismissed as clerical error, a portion in the CTC of its judgment, which Governor Yusuf and NNPP claimed validated their victory in the March 18 gubernatorial contest.

Reacting to the development, the appellate court, through its Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, said the “clerical error,” did not in any way invalidate or change the unanimous conclusion of the three-member panel of justices that decided the appeal.

Bangari said the clerical error would be rectified, once parties in the matter filed a formal application to that effect.

He stressed that Order 23, Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook, empowered the court to correct any clerical error, once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

The Chief Registrar added that contrary to insinuations on social media, the judgment of the court remains valid.

“What happened in the part of the judgment is just a mere clerical error that ought not to draw any issue.

“The court is empowered to correct such clerical error and that will be done as appropriate,” Bangari added.