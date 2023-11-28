Davido Celebrates Stonebwoy’s Wife, Dr Louisa For Delicious Meal She Served Him

Afrobeat musician Davido has thanked Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy’s wife on Twitter for serving him a delicious meal.

Davido has sparked mixed reactions online after he took to his X page to disclose that he is still full with the fufu and light soup the wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa prepared for him two days ago.

Davido tweeted, “I’m still full from the fufu n light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago ….

@drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys !! 🇬🇭🇳🇬❤️”.

This post from Davido has attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

@Killer: “Hilda bacci can’t do this kind of food for you 🤣🤣”.

@Blackcode: “Damn Davido, you’re making us drool with that fufu n light soup feast! Ghana-Nigeria culinary collab, representing the love and unity between our nations. Can’t wait to try it myself!”

@Ktoons commented, “Nigerians should come and saw ! even Davido dey enjoy fufu. that admin na mumu. Davido all correct sa”.

@Fortunate: “You mean you neva chop since morning?? 001 don dey chop 0-0-1″.

@Zoe.boy: “This has officially differentiated between Ghanaian dish and Nigerian dish🤣🤣🤣”.

@Stevano: “Davido talk am… waiting for Burna Bowy and Wizkid. Afterward we will import everyone from Nigerian to come and enjoy better meals.”.

See his tweet below..

https://x.com/davido/status/1729515002782957971?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg