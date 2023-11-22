Fraud Suspect Arrested For Using Delta SSG Picture To Scam Job Seekers Of N10m – Police

One Samsom Ibiloma has been detained by the Delta State Police Command for posing as the Secretary of the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, and also involving in other fraudulent activities.

On November 1, Ibiloma was taken into custody at Walter Odili Street in the Uvwie Local Government Area, close to Enerhen Junction.

The suspect has been identified as a fraudster who swindles people of their money under the pretence of securing jobs for them. He has confessed that one Stephen Odeemero is their gang leader.

READ MORE: ‘We’re Kicking Out Keke Napep, Some Of Them Are Criminals’ – Wike

In a statement posted on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright on his X account said, “The suspect Samson Ibiloma is a suspected fraudster who swindles people of their money in the guise of giving them jobs. He was impersonating the secretary to the Delta State Government Hon Kingsley Emu.

“He registered a sim card, used True Caller to change the name to Hon Kingsley Emu, and then opened a WhatsApp page, used the picture of the SSG as DP. He has so far scammed his victims over Ten Million naira (#10,000,000). Acting on technically generated intelligence, he was arrested by the Command’s Decoy squad,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police thereby urged individuals who had fallen prey to their fraudulent schemes to approach the command’s headquarters or the PPRO office for assistance.