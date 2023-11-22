Victor Boniface, Flies Grandmother To Germany To Watch Him Play

Victor Boniface, the striker of the Super Eagles, has flown his grandmother to Germany to watch him play for his club Bayer Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface was in Nigeria during the November international break, when the Super Eagles faced Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his spectacular form at Bayer Leverkusen this season, he was unable to assist the Super Eagles win against the two lowly-ranked teams, as both games ended in a 1-1 draw.

Victor Boniface decided to use the November international break to cheer up his grandmother, despite the fact that the majority of Super Eagles supporters are unhappy with the team as a whole.

The 22-year-old footballer, Victor, shared photos of himself and his grandma flying ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s weekend encounter in the German Bundesliga.

Upon leaving Union SG in Belgium, the striker headed to Germany in the summer. He has 11 goals and six assists in sixteen games for the German team in all competitions.