Garnacho Stunner Inspires Man United To 3-0 Victory At Everton

Manchester United added more pains into Everton’s wounds as Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win.

Garnacho’s incredible third-minute effort silenced the fiery home faithful at Goodison Park, as fans vented their fury with anti-Premier League protests following their unprecedented sanction.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the home side’s main culprit in their flurry of chances, drawing decent saves from Andre Onana and sending a gilt-edged opportunity with a free header over the bar.

READ MORE: Manchester City Humble Man. United At Old Trafford

United, without suspended manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline, had given a debut to impressive 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo and the midfielder made a superb clearance off the line to deny Dwight McNeil.

Everton were made to rue their numerous misses as Ashley Young was adjudged to have tripped Anthony Martial in the box and Marcus Rashford stepped up to confidently score the penalty.

Martial finished off a slick team move for United’s third as they moved up to sixth in the Premier League, while Everton are in significant trouble at the bottom end, in 19th position and five points from safety.