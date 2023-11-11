Grammy 2024: Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Olamide, Asake Make History (Full List)

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album Of The Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

the record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song Of The Year

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest For Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man,”Disturbed

“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” The Rolling Stones

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

SOS, SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey

“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL, Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell

The Light Inside, J. Ivy

When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance

“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste

“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

“But Not For Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source, Kenny Barron

Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change, Billy Childs

Dream Box, Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude, Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano, Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming, House Of Waters

Jazz Hands, Bob James

The Layers, Julian Lage

All One, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys Of Alabama,

“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Friendship,” Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell

You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Blank Page,” The War and Treaty

“California Sober,” Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass, Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings

City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin’, Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer

All My Love For You, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton

Healing Time, Ruthie Foster

Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

LaVette!, Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

I Only See The Moon, The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Celebrants, Nickel Creek

Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms, Paul Simon

Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Don Juan, Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Motherflower, Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyl

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish