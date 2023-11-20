‘I Want To Slap People In Movies Also’ – Wizkid Slams Ladies Flooding His DM Upon Revelation To Kiss In Movies

Popular singer WizKid has unleashed his hidden talent and lashed out at overly eager women who stormed his direct message (DM) after he revealed his desire to kiss in a movie.

The vocalist had previously said that he is thinking of extending his musical break to six years.

He revealed that this decision is motivated by how much he is currently enjoying his vacation.

Wizkid had earlier made a revelation on wanting to start acting action movies where he would be shooting guns and kissing ladies.

Ladies had apparently flooded his DM with requests to be chosen for the kiss.

Wizkid blew hot and asked them all to get out of his DM.

In his opinion, he would be the one to decide who gets to kiss him. The fact that their messages caused him to forget what he wanted to ask fans on the internet also disappointed him.

READ MORE: ‘Why I Hate My Mother Being A Popular Actress’ – Mayorkun Speaks

In another post, he revealed that he would also like to be slapping people in movies because it is his hidden talent.

He wrote, “Abeg na me go pick who I go kiss 0. All this ppl wey Dey my dm gerrout!

Now I don forget my question.. everybody gerrout! “

See his Instagram posts below …