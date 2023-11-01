”I’m Disturbed By Recurring Leakage Of Official Documents” – Army Chief Warns Officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has issued warning against the recurring leakage of classified and secret army operational documents to the public, saying it is in contravention of the official secret act.

Lagbaja made this known in a statement during the opening of the 2023 Nigerian Army Chief Clerks Convention on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He added that military personnel must be circumspect and adhere to the armed forces policy on the use of social media.

Lagbaja said: “The emergence of the cyberspace as an operational domain and the impact of social media to our operations is one of such issues that require attention.

“There have been sustained efforts by subversive elements and dissident groups to cast aspersions against the NA, especially on the allegations of human rights violations using the social media.

“These among other situations, demand that we all must be circumspect, adaptable and responsive.

”I am particularly disturbed by the recurring leakage of our official documents in contravention of the Official Secrets Act. More worrisome, is the spate of violations of the Armed Forces Policy on the Use of Social Media by personnel.

“I implore you as custodians of official documents and sensitive information to resolve to ensure this is decisively addressed.

“I have directed that all clerks and personnel handling sensitive documents be routinely vetted by appropriate corps and departments of the NA.

”However, you have to contribute to this drive by ensuring you also monitor the clerks under you.”