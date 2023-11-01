‘Sheathe Your Swords, Allow Peaceful Resolution’ — PDP To Rivers Political Actors

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday called for calm amid the political tension in Rivers State.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, in a statement said the Party is in the process of using its “internal conflict resolution mechanisms” to address the crisis.

Recall that the political crisis in the state took a new turn on Monday as some lawmakers in the State House of Assembly moved to impeach Siminalayi Fubara, the State’s Governor.

Ehie Edison, Fubara’s ally, was removed as the leader of the house of assembly but hours later, elected as the new speaker.

The crisis in the state is linked to a rumoured rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP however called on all actors in the state to “sheathe their swords and allow for peaceful and amicable resolution of all the issues.

“The NWC urges all PDP members and supporters to be calm and assures that it has commenced processes, using the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed.”

The Party also advised all leaders and critical stakeholders in Rivers to “close ranks, unite and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.”