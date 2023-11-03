“I’m Willing To Pay Nigerian Blogs To Stop Posting About Me” – Burna Boy

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has expressed readiness to pay Nigerian blogs to stop posting news about him.

The self-acclaimed “African Giant” said he was aware that he had not settled any blog in Nigeria before.

He called on bloggers in Nigeria to deliberate on a price and pass it to him to settle them to stop posting about him “totally.”

On his X handle on Friday, Burna Boy wrote, “How far. all these Instablog, PulseNg e.t.c, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

His post elicited mixed reactions, with some fans warning him that he would be “forgotten” if bloggers stopped carrying news about him.