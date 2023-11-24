Imo: Uzodinma Suspends Lands Commissioner, Special Adviser

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has suspended Noble Atulegwu, the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning.

Uzodinma also suspended Mbakwe Obi, his Special Adviser and General Manager of Imo State Housing Cooperation.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the immediate suspension from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi.”

Information Nigeria understands that Atulegwu had been having issues with many communities in Owerri, the state capital.

Atulegwu was accused of allegedly taking over lands belonging to families and communities.

Some even went to court to challenge Atulegwu’s actions and policies.

Though no reason was given for the suspension, it is coming shortly after Uzodinma was reelected Governor for a second term.