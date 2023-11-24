Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari Fled To Niger Republic — Lawyer Tells Court

Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has again evaded arraignment at the State High Court of Justice.

According to the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Moses Jolugbo, Yunusa-Ari has gone into hiding.

The trial judge, Justice Benjamin Manji, had tasked the Nigerian police to produce the suspended REC on or before the adjourned date of Thursday, November 23.

However, when the matter came up prior to the date on Wednesday, counsel to INEC, Rotimi Jacobs, prayed the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the fleeing suspended REC.

But before Justice Benjamin could respond to the request by INEC’s counsel, a lawyer, Usman Suleiman, announced his appearance for Yunusa Ari.

Suleiman disclosed he is appearing under the instruction of Yunusa-Ari’s son.

He further announced that his client (Hudu Yunusa-Ari) is not in the country but is in Niger Republic.

“I was instructed by his son. As of now our client is not in the country, he is in Niger republic,” he said.

Following this, Justice Manji tasked the counsel to produce Yunusa Ari within two weeks and accordingly adjourned the case.