In Four Years, I Delivered More Housing Units Than All Past Ogun Governors — Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun says his administration has delivered more housing units in its first four years in office than all of his predecessors.

Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, quoted him to have spoken on Friday in Abuja at a meeting with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya.

According to him, the Governor noted that his government had made giant “strides with attendant success in those sectors, vis-a-viz delivering more housing units in the first four years of the administration than all his predecessors combined.”

Abiodun said the success of the Women Empowerment programs which made giant strides in poverty alleviation via small scale lending, laying of over 5,000 kilometres of fiber optic to ensure hi-speed internet to all parts of the state, launch of the job portal which sought to connect employers and potential employees with over 150,000 registrations in the 1st week of launch.

He also cited the construction of the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport with the longest runaway in Nigeria (4KM) in record time and the planned investment of over $400 million for a planned Special Agric Processing Zone (SAPZ) in the adjourning land area to the airport, as parts of his achievements.

“All these projects have changed the face of the State as well as the well-being of the people,” Abiodun said.

The Governor however called for cooperation between the State and the UNDP in such critical sectors as housing, energy transition, women empowerment, job creation and employment.

Those sectors, he said, were the major focus of his administration under his ISEYA Developmental Pillars.