Yacht: Tinubu Lived In 3-Bedroom Apartment Before Polls, He’s Modest — Budget Minister, Bagudu

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, on Friday described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a humble man, who lives a modest life.

Speaking at the close of the three-day Cabinet Retreat held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Bagudu commented on the controversy surrounding the purchase of a yacht, stressing that it was not intended for the President’s personal use.

“The mischaracterisation or controversy that followed from the way Navy described the ship has unfortunately generated a controversy but if a budget of N2.2tn, 95 per cent of it is okay, I think President Tinubu should be given credit for it,” he said.

According to him, the President has no need of a luxury yacht as purported given that “he is happy with all he has achieved in life, personal comfort does not matter to him.”

“Before he was elected president, he stays in a three bedroom apartment in Abuja. He lives a modest, humble life,” he added

Bagudu, who defended the allocation of a significant portion of the budget to defense and security, stressed the importance of these funds in enhancing national security.

According to him, “Yesterday, in my comment, I said three things in the panel discussion. First, President Bola Tinubu during the campaigns, have repeatedly emphasized the urgency to tackle security. And not surprisingly, 30 per cent of the supplementary budget is for the defense sector.

“Equally, he has spoken about the need to support vulnerable populace and keep promises equally 30 per cent of the supplementary budget is also on the on palliatives.

“N400bn cash transfers and N200bn cash awards. Equally infrastructure, about 25 per cent of the supplementary budget is infrastructure. So there you have it, about 85 per cent is in these three areas.”

He said studies by experts had shown that the key difference between countries that achieve growth and those who do not is that “they have a plan and they stick to your plan.”

Recall that the 2023 supplementary budget had come under scrutiny, particularly regarding two items: the provision for a presidential yacht by the Navy and over N6bn allocated for vehicles to the State House.