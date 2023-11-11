INEC Denies Replacing Ad-hoc Staff With Unknown Individuals In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday debunked reports that its trained ad-hoc staff were replaced with “unknown individuals” during the Bayelsa governorship election.

Information Nigeria reports that in a statement via X, PIDOM Nigeria accused INEC of “doing everything within its powers to rig Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa for highest bidders.”

The social media account said individuals and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were shortlisted and trained were suddenly dropped on Friday night with their names substituted with that of some unknown persons and political party members.

“All the trained corpers were asked to go back to where they came from. This includes APO’s 1,2, and 3. INEC didn’t carry any of the trained APO’s. They only left with voting materials.

READ ALSO: Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Raises Alarm Over Alleged Forged Result Sheet Showing APC With 530 Votes Lead

“INEC and Professor Mahmood Yakubu has destroyed the electoral process and institution in Nigeria totally. There is no remedy to this,” the statement read.

Reacting, Wilfred Ifogah, head of INEC voters’ registration in the State, refuted the claim as untrue.

According to Ifogah, those who were successful from the recruitment exercise were contacted and camped at the various registration area centers a night to election day in preparation for deployment to their various polling units on November 11.

“I wish to also inform that the Commission has a methodical approach to the recruitment, training and shortlisting of ad-hoc personnel which it cannot afford to breach or sabotage.

“Lastly, we also advise stakeholders and other citizens to be wary of similar unfounded rumours that are bound to be disseminated by persons whose interest is to undermine the Commission,” Ifogah noted in a statement.