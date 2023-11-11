Imo Guber: “Nothing Can Stop Me From Winning” – PDP Candidate, Anyanwu

The Imo State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Saturday, said that nobody can stop him from winning the gubernatorial poll.

Anyanwu made this known while attending to questions shortly after he casted his vote at his polling unit 012 at Amaimo Central School in Ikeduru local council area in the state.

The National Secretary of the PDP said that if the election were largely peaceful, he would certainly emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

Anyanwu said he was hopeful of victory, adding that the election is going well, but there is information that some ballot boxes were snatched in the Orlu zone.

The former lawmaker said that he was not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence the results won’t be counted.

He said: “Honestly, everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.

“INEC said that it will not count any votes in any place where there were records of violence. If the election is free and credible, I will win the elections.

“I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence would not be counted.”