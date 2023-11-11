Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Raises Alarm Over Alleged Forged Result Sheet Showing APC With 530 Votes Lead

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has raised an alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district on Saturday, shared the the development on his X handle.

He said: “This is to show agents that the result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in all polling units in Ogori/Mangogo local government of Kogi State right now.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people have refused to accredit, people have refused to vote and they are insisting that the plain result sheets must be returned to agents in accordance with the electoral law.”

Melaye added: “If they refuse to show you result sheets in all polling units across the state, don’t accredit, don’t vote, protest and resist it.

“This is democracy. We must protect our votes, and protect the process. We must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected.”