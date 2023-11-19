Kogi Polls: Yahaya Bello Vows To Punish Cabinet Members Who Betrayed Him

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello has vowed that members of his cabinet who allegedly betrayed him during the November 11 governorship election will not go unpunished.

The Governor Bello accused some members of his cabinet of betraying him before and during the election.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo, was declared winner of the governorship election, beating his contenders, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Muri Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Meanwhile, Bello, who spoke during a closed-door meeting with APC stakeholders in Lokoja, expressed anger at the cabinet members, stressing that he would cut off his fingers if they decided to hinder him from going far.

The governor described his allies as ‘enemies within’, plotting with the opposition parties to pull him down.

He said: “All of those disgruntled elements moved against him (Ododo) after everything I did for them. I was fighting known enemies while enemies within were pulling me down. God punish you all.

“They said if it can’t be me, then it can’t be Ododo. They were busy conniving and conspiring with the opposition. They call themselves leaders but were misleading the people. Shame on you all.

The Governor pointed a direct finger at a Senator from the state whom he said was “wrecked” by his brothers before he (Governor Bello) revived him from his alleged financial bankruptcy.

“I gave you a ticket, gave you all the support down to the Appeal Court. I stood for you.”

He added: “Ododo has come to stay; we will never turn our back on him. He shall succeed. I thank God I never made a mistake in the choice of Ahmed Ododo. Imagine power going into the hands of betrayers.

“I took them from scratch, raised them, and fought for them but in return, they betrayed. I’m doing my best; you all portrayed the wrong image of myself at the grassroots. New leaders shall emerge!”

“Today, you are a second-term serving senator. You were laughing with us while you went behind to text opposition messages to hinder our party from having 25 per cent in some local governments,” he added.

“I warned you; I cautioned you. Those of you who connived and conspired, have shown yourself to the world the product that you are made of. I have been shielding my kitchen cabinet. New leaders shall emerge.”

“The time for everybody to carry his cross has come. Everybody will bear his father’s name because there is still a future,” he said.