Labour Party Adopts PDP’s Dino Melaye As Kogi Gubernatorial Candidate

The People Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have formed an alliance a week before the Kogi State gubernatorial poll.

The Labour Party therefore endorsed Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP as its candidate for the November 11 poll.

Melaye who announced the development via X on Friday stated that the partnership aims to free Kogi State from the regime of the All Progressives Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Also in a joint release on Saturday by the Parties read, “We are pleased to announce to you that history has been made today, the 4th November, 2023. It is a history to salvage our dear state, Kogi and remove the darkness that have bewildered our state for over seven (7) years’ reign of APC led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Today, I announce to you an alliance between People Democratic Party (PDP) and the Dominant Group of Labour Party (LP) in Kogi State for the betterment of our state.

“After a wide consultation and in the interest of our dear State, the Labour Party on this day has resolved to adopt the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye as its candidate for the November 11th Kogi State Governorship Election.

“This alliance is in the interest of all Kogites and labour Party supporters and we implore our supporters in Kogi State to mobilize and vote massively for PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye come November 11th 2023.”

Note that the LP had fielded Adejoh Okeme as its governorship candidate and Hamza Muhammed as deputy before the alliance with PDP