Lagos Govt Crushes 1500 Seized Motorcycles Over Violation Of Traffic Laws

The Lagos State Government has impounded and destroyed no fewer than 150O motorcycles, also known as ‘Okada’, for violation of traffic laws.

The state Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary to the ministry, Wale Musa, inspected the crushing of the seized motorcycles at the premises of the Lagos State Taskforce.

It was gathered that the latest development was disclosed in a post shared on its official X handle on Monday.

The post reads: “Commissioner for #lagosMOT1, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Wale Musa, at the crushing of 1500 seized commercial motorcycles at the Lagos State Taskforce premises on Monday, 27th of November 2023.”

Recall that the state government banned the use of motorcycles in many parts of the state in 2022 and seized a number of motorcycles whose riders faulted the ban.