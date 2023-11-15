“Melaye Openly Confessed To Having Access To INEC Server, Must Be Arrested, Prosecuted” – Kogi Info. Commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the arrest of Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

APC insisted that Melaye should be arrested for claiming that he has access to the backend server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The spokesperson of APC Governorship Campaign Council in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, stated this at a press conference in Lokoja on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Kogi Poll: “Whether I Voted Or Not Is Immaterial, People Win Elections From Prison” – Dino Melaye

Fanwo argued that claiming to have access to the backend server of the nation’s electoral body is like asking to be sent to prison.

According to Fanwo: “Claiming to have access to the backend server of INEC is like walking into the prison yard and demanding to be locked up.

“Security agencies have no tedious job to do on a suspect who confesses to a crime. Dino Melaye has openly confessed that he hacked into the back end of INEC. Melaye should be arrested and prosecuted for cybercrime.”