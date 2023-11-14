Kogi Poll: “Whether I Voted Or Not Is Immaterial, People Win Elections From Prison” – Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has reacted to claims suggesting that he did not go out to cast his vote at the just concluded poll.

Recall that PDP came third with 46,362 votes as Usman Ododo of All Progressive Congress, won the election in the North-Central state.

The PDP flagbearer argued that it does not matter in the scheme of things if he voted or not, adding that no laws made voting mandatory.

“The issue of voting or not voting has no legal status. People win elections in prison.

“Legally, it has no relevance to the election. Whether I voted or not, it is immaterial.”

He also alleged that some unnamed political enemies met to decide “he must become a distant third” in Saturday’s election.

“A meeting was held and they said, ‘Dino Melaye must not come second because if he comes second, it’s dangerous, so, he must become a distant third.’ There was no election; there was only allocation of votes,” the former lawmaker claimed.