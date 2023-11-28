NSCDC Intercepts Stolen Crude In Imo, Sets Product On Fire

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday disclosed it intercepted stolen crude oil from the Ogiata Local Government of Imo State.

Babawale Afolabi, NSCDC’s spokesperson, in a statement, said operatives set ablaze the intercepted crude oil and destroyed the makeshift storage facilities and warehouses of the oil thieves.

“I want to inform you again that on the 24th of November, 2023, the vigilant and eagle-eyed special intelligence squad of the NSCDC was able to detect and intercept another large quantity of stolen crude oil believed to have been siphoned from a vandalised wellhead belonging to a multinational oil company and located in the Nkwuogologo area in Ogiata LGA, Imo State.

“The NSCDC swiftly moved to the riverine location where many drums filled with adulterated crude oil were discovered,” he said.

According to him, the vandals took to their heels and abandoned the products on sighting the security operatives.

“The operatives were able to impound all the stolen crude oil which was subsequently destroyed by setting them on fire.

“In the meantime, the Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, has been briefed on the development and has ordered a massive manhunt for the vandals who are at large.

“The Commandant General wishes to reiterate the readiness of the corps not to relent on the effort to rid the society of the oil thieves, especially in the Niger Delta region adding that the Corps is battle ready to achieve huge success,” Afolabi added.