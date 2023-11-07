NUC, TUC Declare Nationwide Strike, To Begin Nov 14

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have declared a total nationwide strike effective next Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The agreement was made by the two union leaders following an ‘extraordinary’ meeting of the National Executive Council on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the duo unions, members and supporters have already started a nationwide mobilisation campaign.

The brutalization of NLC National President Joe Ajaero in Imo State last week prompted the Organised Labour movement to take action.

There had been widespread outrage by the Union accusing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde, of complicity in the recent attack on Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

READ ALSO: S’Court Merely Upheld INEC’s Illegality, Didn’t Affirm Tinubu As Election Winner — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Recall that the Organised Labour last Friday handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero.

They also demanded the arrest and prosecution of some of the governor’s aide and threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Howbeit, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Sunday, redeployed Barde for “neutrality sake” ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.