Off-Cycle Election: Redeem Your Image, Probe Alleged Irregularities

Clark led this out when a group, South-South Diamond Ladies paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said that the discovery of completed result sheets with names of voters even before the first vote was cast is unfortunate.

Clark also added that for INEC to redeem its image from the fallout of the 2023 general elections, the commission must investigate alleged irregularities reported in the three states.

He said: “This is an election to give the INEC the opportunity to redeem itself. Discovering completed result sheets with names of voters and so on is very unfortunate.

“INEC should investigate and make a public statement on this issue otherwise, they will be condemned as we did in the last general election. I still believe the election will be free and fair to a greater extent.

“The elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi. I think INEC should redeem its image.

“What happened in the last election was very disappointing because if you say that you are going to use technology, you must use it because you provide it in your guidelines and in the electoral law.

“INEC should redeem its image because without an effective, honest INEC, we are in trouble because democracy will not work in this country.”