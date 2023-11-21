Plateau Guber: “Election Shouldn’t Be Invalidated Because Court Order Was Disobeyed” – PDP’s Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, criticised a judgement of the appellate court sacking Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Bwala lamented that he has never seen a situation where an election is invalidated on the grounds that a court order was disobeyed.

The PDP chieftain led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

Recall that in September, the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirmed the victory of Mutfwang but two months later, an appeal court on Sunday sacked the state’s governor.

The court held that the party violated the court order that a valid congress be conducted in the 17 local government areas of that state.

However, Bwala argued that an election should not be invalidated because of a court order on party congresses.

He said: “If you look at the grounds in section 134, disobedience to court order was not there. Now, the court can say disobedience to court order was a consequence of not conducting the primary.

“Even if they don’t conduct the primary, it is pre-election but it is more of the disobedience of the court order.”

“because our eyes are now fixated on Ebonyi because if this goes this way, then we have every reason to believe that it will go in the favour of PDP.”