Prosecutor Demands 9-Year Prison Term For Dani Alves

A Spanish prosecutor is demanding a prison term of nine years for ex-Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 40-year-old is to stand trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault last December. Recall that Alves has been in prison without bail since being arrested in January over an allegation he assaulted a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

He has said that he had consensual sex with his accuser after initially denying any sexual encounter with her.

The prosecutor has also asked for Alves to receive a restraining order following the jail term and for him to pay damages worth 150,000 euros (£130,500) to the woman.

In August, a court in the Barcelona area formally indicted Alves and later decided there was enough evidence to send him to trial.

A trial date is yet to be set for Alves, who played for Brazil at last year’s World Cup and had his contract with Mexican club UNAM terminated after his arrest.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to prison sentences of between four and 15 years.