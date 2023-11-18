Reactions As Mr Ibu’s Wife Shares Video Of Herself Feeding Him In Hospital

Stella Maris, wife of ailing popular actor Mr. Ibu has attracted mixed reactions to a video she posted where she was seen feeding her husband while he laid on his sick bed.

This came amid the controversy the veteran actor’s family has been embroiled in recently and her argument with his adopted daughter.

Rumours had surfaced suggesting that he had been having affairs with his adopted daughter, who had also accused his wife of attempting to utilise their donations for her own benefit.

In the video she uploaded, she can be seen feeding him while recording, revealing her face to ensure that everyone knew it was her feeding him in his sick bed, hence making a point that she is taking good care of him.

Here are some reactions to her post:

ify_may1 noted: “I know this is not okay! But if she doesn’t video her part,jazmine will later come up say it was only her that was with daddy/sugardaddy when he was sick! Jazmin is a premeditated manipulator and mastermind!”

Helen__0___ stated: “ollywood suppose mount camera for there this one na movie when go sell, “WIN MY LOVE” or IBU AND FAM😆😂🤣🤣 because which kind nonsense be this? All these serenren😆🤣🤣? Jasmine go still do her own 😆🤣”

koralxslimcurvy said: “These people have turned our legend to a national clown. Why are they stressing Mr Ibu with all these content creation agenda?”

osegbo remarked: “Awww mama feed your husband ooo 👏👏 make the world know say you still dey go see ur man and u dey with am for over 16 years , let them say what dey want to say I see ❤️ here 💯”

ogbeniassd wrote: “Na wa ooo. All this rubbish will be adding to the man’s mental health self. Make una carry una rubbish comot joor”