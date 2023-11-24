Sanwo-Olu Sacks LASTMA Boss, Appoints Replacement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has terminated the appointment of the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba.

It was gathered that the dismissal of Oreagba was made known by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, in a statement on Thursday.

Olawale disclosed that Governor has appointed Bakare-Oki Olalekan as the acting general manager of LASTMA with immediate effect.

He added that the appointment of Bakare-Oki “is for better performance, eradicating incidences of misdemeanours among staff and continued efficient/effective traffic management on Lagos roads.”

He said Bakare-Oki joined the Lagos State Public Service on April 25, 2000, and rose to the post of Deputy Director, Logistics and Engineering Department of LASTMA before his new appointment as acting general manager.