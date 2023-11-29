Six Customs Officers Reject $54,000 Bribe Offered, Hands Over Money To EFCC

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Command has disclosed that it has handed over a $54,330 bribe offered to the command by importers of tramadol tablets to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Michael Wekas.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Dera Nnadi, while handing over the money, stressed the tolerance for corruption stance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

The Area Controller revealed that the imported tramadol tablets were falsely declared as electrical appliances valued at over N856m while the bribe was offered to compromise officers.

Commending the officers for rejecting the bribe and working ethically and lawfully in the interest of national security, Nnadi said the act violated Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

He urged port users to always be compliant, as the service in collaboration with agencies like EFCC will continue to frustrate criminal activities in the port.

He said, “Two suspects that were arrested in connection with the two containers are currently being investigated by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control for possible prosecution.”

Describing the feat as a victory for the country and all security agencies, Wekas, while receiving the cash, also lauded the CGC for the letter of commendation in appreciation of the six customs officers who refused to bow to pressure and inducement from the owners of the illicit drugs.

He therefore promised continued collaboration between the service, EFCC, and other sister agencies.