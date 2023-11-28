Teni Pledges To Turn Two Fans To Millionaire Before Year Ends

Renowned singer-songwriter Teni has promised to turn two of her lucky fans into millionaires before the year ends.

The gifted singer revealed this in a post on her official social media page, where she promised to look for the fortunate people who would benefit from her kind offer and turn them into millionaires this year.

She revealed that her reason for carrying out the kind gesture was because she’s happy with the album that she recently released, which is apparently well-received.

Teni wrote:

BEFORE THE END OF THIS YEAR, ONE OF MY FANS OR MAYBE TWO WILL BECOME MILLIONAIRES!!!!!!!! SAVE THIS TWEET. I WILL FIND YOU AND CHANGE YOUR LIFE. MY ALBUM GOING CRAZZY, I DEY HAPPY LIKE THIS.”

See the post: https://x.com/tenientertainer/status/1729077357414400170?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg