“There Should Be Consequences” – Imo Elders Condemn NLC For Sabotaging Economic Activities

The Imo Elders Council has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC for shutting down economic activities in the state.

Condemning the labour union while addressing the media on Thursday, Chris Anaywu, who spoke on behalf of the elders, insisted that there was no crisis in Imo.

He accused NLC of denying the people and businesses, electricity and air travel.

Anyanwu said: “The kind of measures they have taken are unprecedented in the history of the world.

“I have never seen a time in this world where a human being has been barred from using an airport.

“The airport built on the sweat of Imo people and handed over to the Federal Government. You can’t do things like that.

“There have to be consequences for some of these extreme measures but I think the solution is in discussion,” she said.

“There is no crisis in Imo State. Whatever is happening with the NLC is not going to affect the election because Imo people are ready.”

“As for air travel, we have a number of alternatives. My cousin came from Port Harcourt yesterday (Wednesday), you can go through Akwa Ibom, you can go through Delta, you can go through Anambra.

“So, those who are determined to come and vote are coming back. So, it has little or no impact on the election.