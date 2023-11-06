Your Travel Advisory’ll Create Needless Panic, Discourage Foreign Investments, Tourists Are Safe — Information Minister Tells U.S Govt.

Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris says the travel advisory issued by the United Kingdom (UK) to its citizens in Nigeria would create unnecessary panic.

Recall that the UK warned its citizens against travelling to Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa, in view of the November 11 gubernatorial elections coming up in the States.

The caution stems from heightened concerns about the possibility of violence during the governorship polls.

The United States (US)also issued an alert, warning its citizens against threat of attacks on hotels in the Federal Capital Territory.

In an “emergency information”, the US said there are “elevated threats” to major hotels in Nigeria’s “larger cities.”

However, the advisory disclosed that Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat.

Reacting during a meeting with media executives and editors in Abuja on Monday, Idris said the government has always prioritised the safety of citizens and foreigners.

His words: “We understand the concerns raised by the United States government in their recent travel advisory, but believe that it is imperative that we do not generalize isolated incidents across the entire hospitality industry.

“What we have seen is that such advisories do not achieve anything other than needless panic, and they can have severe adverse economic impact, not to talk of what they do to undermine the government’s efforts to attract investment.

“We have consistently prioritized the safety and well-being of all visitors to our country.

“We have implemented comprehensive security measures, both at the federal and state levels, to ensure the safety of tourists and international guests.”

According to Idris, security agencies have been busy securing the country.

“In various parts of Kaduna State, seven bandits were neutralised in various operations between the 1st and 3rd of November.

“In Kano state, on November 3, a joint operation by troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services carried out a dawn raid operation on terrorists’ hideout in Gezawa Local Government Area, successfully averting an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.

“The operation recovered AK 47 Rifles, AK 47 Rifle Magazines, a Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), RPG Bombs, Hand Grenades, Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials, among others.

“In Katsina, two NYSC members abducted by bandits were successfully rescued.

“In the north-east and north-west of the country, the Nigerian Air Force has been very busy, with several successful airstrikes on bandits’ and terrorists’ camps and hideouts in Katsina, Zamfara and Borno States,” he detailed.