Akeredolu’s Performance Monumental, Difficult To Surpass; We Have To Sustain His Legacies — Gov. Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has assured that the ongoing infrastructure projects initiated by his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, will be completed.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the new governor of Ondo on Wednesday at the government house, Akure, the state capital, after the death of Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning at the age of 67 following complications from prostate cancer.

In his acceptance speech, Aiyedatiwa said the demise of Akeredolu was a “monumental loss” to the people of Ondo State.

According to him, the legacies of Akeredolu in health and infrastructure would be “difficult to surpass,” as the late Governor’s performance was “unprecedented.”

“Today’s (Wednesday) event has placed a burden on all of us to pull together and stay together as one because we have the onerous responsibility to continue to sustain the legacies of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, which was good governance

“Our leader and governor, during his time embarked upon several landmark projects, many of which have been completed and several ones ongoing.

“We now have the responsibility to complete them. It is to the credit of Arakunrin Akeredolu, that the state now has a flyover in Ore, while the one in Akure is ongoing.

“It is necessary for us to acknowledge with pride the wonderful achievements and legacies of Arakunrin Akeredolu. His records of performance are monumental and unprecedented.”