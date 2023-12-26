APC Releases Timetable For Bye-Elections, Pegs Senatorial Nomination Form At N20m

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has released the timetable for its primary polls ahead of the bye-elections into vacant positions in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since fixed February 3 for the conduct of the bye-elections across the country.

Some lawmakers in the national assembly and state houses of assembly have been sacked by the courts or have been appointed while some have died, leaving their seats vacant.

In a notice on Monday, Suleiman Arugungu, APC National Organising Secretary, said expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly would cost N20 million, N10 million, and N2 million, respectively.

Arugungu said the sale of the forms would commence on December 27 and end on January 2, 2024.

READ ALSO: PDP Slams APC-Led Govt In Christmas Message, Urges Nigerians To Celebrate Amidst Hardship

He said the deadline for the submission of forms would be on January 3 while the screening of aspirants would be conducted on January 4.

According to the Organising Secretary, the Party’s primary election would be held on January 6, while the review and collation of the list of candidates would be conducted on January 8.

Successful candidates elected as flag bearers, he said, would commence their campaigns on January 18.

“Female aspirants and Persons Living with disabilities aspirants are to purchase the expression of interest form while the nomination form is free.

“Youths 25- 40 years are to purchase the expression of interest form with a 50 per cent discount on the nomination form,” the ruling party said.