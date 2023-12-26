“I’ve Invited Burna Boy For My Show Twice And He Charged Me Less” — Alibaba Spills

Legendary Nigerian comedian Alibaba disclosed that he twice invited music icon Burna Boy to perform at his show, and each time he was charged lesser than his normal price.

The comedian shared this in the Honest Brunch Podcast with other notable celebrities like Nedu.

According to Alibaba, he had invited Burna Boy to perform at his show and he was charged less during both events.

He knows it’s not Burna’s usual fee, so he doesn’t go around claiming that’s how much Burna gets paid per show.

Alibaba knows it’s a favor so he doesn’t expect that is how much he would charge others.

He also explained that whenever he charges someone less for a comedy show as a personal favor, he writes a letter to them informing them of his normal price.

That way they know his normal price for next time if somebody else asks.

”I’ve used Burna Boy twice for my show, I know what he charged me, but it is because na you, that he charged but there are some people if you do na you for them, they go and tell other people that, that is what you charge” he said in part.

