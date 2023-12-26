BLord Gives Out 1200 Bags Of Rice, 4 Cows To His Village For Christmas

Popular Billionaire business mogul, Linus Williams better known as BLord has given out 1200 bags of rice and 4 cows to his entire village for their Christmas celebration.

Recall that it was reported that the businessman traveled back to south-eastern Nigeria Anambra in grand style to celebrate the festivities with his people.

Blord made the dwellers in his village immensely happy by giving them more than they could ask for as Christmas gift.

To celebrate Christmas, the cryptocurrency guru distributed 1200 bags of rice to individuals along with 4 cows.

His kind gesture has garnered reactions from netizens.

See some reactions…

@akinyemi_ramon stated: :Wetyn individual dy do na hin go make you know say our government fit do all those things way we want they no just want do am”

@mackayoflife queried: “How many politicians house can the people of their community enter like this?”

@Inno4Chi said: “You’ll find this happening in most Igbo communities this period.”

@Its_Unchained remarked: “He’s at Ease with his people…. He doesn’t need Security to get across to them… Even kids were playing in his compound as he let them in… That’s greatness right there”

SEE VIDEO: