“If He Implements Tinubu’s Peace Deal, He’s In Trouble” – Tsauri Warns Fubara

Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Tsauri, has issued warning to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, over his intention to implement peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Fubara, in a broadcast on Monday, disclosed that the resolution brokered by the President to resolve the crisis was not a death sentence, adding that it would ensure lasting peace in the state.

He expressed his commitment to the implementation of the peace agreement in such a way that would restore political stability in the state.

However, Tsauri, in an interview with Punch, on Monday, warned the Governor over the development, adding that, Fubara would be committing a political blunder to implement a peace pact against his party’s stand.

READ MORE: “I Want Peace To Return To Rivers” – Wike

He said: “As a complete gentleman, he went there and signed the agreement, even though without the consent of the party. So implementation will be made by him and not by the party. But certainly, it won’t be in the interest of the party.

“The PDP will not allow itself to be dragged into that trap, but he failed to consult the party. If he implements it, he is in trouble, if he doesn’t, is in trouble. Implementation of the agreement is like jumping into awaiting problems. And if he fails to implement it, he is going to enter the Federal government’s trouble. So, either way, is trouble for him.”