Rivers Crisis: “Peace Pact Not As Bad As Being Portrayed, I’ll Implement It” – Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised to implement the comprehensive presidential peace agreement aimed at resolving the political crisis in the state.

Fubara made this known in a statewide broadcast on Monday, reaffirming his belief that no price is too high for peace to prevail in the region.

He added that as a principal participant in the saga, he has taken some time to study the terms of the proclamation and has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.

The Governor said: “As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.”

READ MORE“I Want Peace To Return To Rivers” – Wike

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the presidential peace proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

“Already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the satate House of Assembly by the government.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our state with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.”