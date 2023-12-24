Benue: Bandits Kidnap Doctor, Son, Others Travelling For Christmas, Demand N50m Ransom

Numerous travelers, including a medical doctor and his son, were reportedly abducted in Otukpa, Benue State, along the Enugu-Makurdi Federal road.

According to SaharaReporters, the kidnapping occurred on Thursday evening despite the presence of several military and police checkpoints positioned at regular intervals along the route.

Otukpa, a community bordering Amalla Egazi in Enugu State, holds the headquarters of the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports indicate that gunmen seized all occupants from approximately six vehicles heading from Abuja and other northern states to Enugu.

Among those abducted and taken to the bush were Dr. Emma Okolo from Niger State General Hospital, his son, and a woman named Ego Okozo from Umanaa Ndiagu in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A family member, confirming the incident to newsmen at the weekend, mentioned their plans to return home for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, highlighting their connections to the Ezeagu community in Minna, Niger State.

Another source, identified as Okey Eze, said that the medical doctor was traveling with family members in a Sienna vehicle when the armed assailants attacked and abducted them.

“His wife was not taken, but himself, his son, and the young lady were taken in his vehicle. His vehicle has been towed to Enugu.”

Meanwhile, the family source disclosed that the gunmen had contacted the wife and were demanding a N50 million ransom.