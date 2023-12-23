“I’ve Never Been This Scared” – Mercy Aigbe Reflects On Near-Death Experience Traveling From Benin To Lagos

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe trembled while narrating her near-death experience on her way from Benin to Lagos state.

The Nollywood actress took to social media to recount a scary experience of how their car almost had an accident while they were driving down from Benin where she went for Meet and Greet for her new movie, Ada Omo Daddy.

She reveleaed that the car was at top speed when the car tyre suddenly bursted. She stated that everything else that followed really scared her.

A video she shared on her Instagram page showed the car tyre completely ruined.

READ MORE: “I Had Crush On Emeka Ike” – Ebube Nwagbo

She wrote:

“ALHAMDULILAH 🙏

To God be all the Glory!!!!

The scariest Day of my life! My car tyre bursted while we were on top speed on our way back to lagos from Benin (where i went for Meet and Greet for my movie) God i have never been this scared! An horrific experience! Screams! Panic! Fear! Prayers! It is such a terrible experience 🥹🥹🥹

But i give God the glory for saving us 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

See her post below: