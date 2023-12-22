“I Had Crush On Emeka Ike” – Ebube Nwagbo

Well-known Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has discussed how she once had feelings for her longtime colleague, the legendary actor Emeka Ike.

She revealed the information in a short interview with QEDng while walking the red carpet at the recently conducted “Malaika” movie premiere at Imax Cinema in Lagos State.

The movie star said that she never had the chance to tell Emeka how she felt, therefore she chose not to take action.

Speaking about the cast of Malaika, Ebube expressed her excitement for Emeka Ike’s coming back to the big screen in the Toyin Abraham-produced film. Nwagbo said that she was looking forward to seeing him in the movie.

She said;

“I had a crush on Emeka Ike but wasn’t given the opportunity to express my feelings”.

It would be recalled that the Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike had been away from the screens for over a decade and has recently made a comeback in the Malaika film, and had recently, opened up on his family crisis.