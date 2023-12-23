Emeka Ike’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence, Tells Her Side Of The Story

Suzanne Emma, the ex-wife of seasoned Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has exposed past hurts by talking about the purported maltreatment she endured while married to him.

This is coming after Emeka Ike said in a recent interview that he lost everything he had ever owned to his wife as a result of accusations of domestic abuse.

Suzanne Emma, however, engaged in a discussion with media personality Chude Jideonwo regarding the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

She revealed that there were instances when the actor physically harmed her and, in her vulnerable state, blamed her for the ongoing abuse.

Suzanne also accused Emeka Ike of mistreating her when one of their children was hospitalized, accusing her of having an affair with individuals below her social status.



She asserted that her ex-husband, who is certain she would never come forward to disclose what went wrong in their marriage, would be shocked to hear her side of the tale.

It would be recalled that in 2015, Suzanne Emma approached the court seeking the dissolution of their marriage, citing allegations of physical and verbal abuse throughout their union.

In her words, “There was a day that he had finished beating me and I was on the floor looking at him and then he was walking away he came back and he was like it’s not me it’s you making me do it”

