Bouncer Stabs Delta Teenager To Death For Picking Money At Wedding Reception

A 15-year-old boy identified as Oghenemaro Eriana, has been allegedly stabbed to death by a bouncer for picking money at a wedding reception held at Mofor, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

A witness told PUNCH that the boy was trying to pick up money sprayed on the couple during the wedding ceremony, when the bouncer, Francis Utuedor, stabbed him in the process.

He said: “The boy stayed along Kolokolo Street in Udu Road and went to the party with his mother but was stabbed to death before help could come his way.

READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend In Delta

“Even they said that his mother lost her older son about two months ago before this tragic death of another son happened. “The deceased and his mother attended the wedding reception party because they were a neighbour to the groom at Kolokolo street,” the witness said. Confirming the horrible incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, on Monday, said that the suspect has been arrested.

He said: “It happened at Wetland Hotel, the deceased was a 15-year-old boy.

“The suspect is in our custody and the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The body has been deposited at the mortuary waiting for autopsy.”