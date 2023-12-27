‘Don’t Bring Ill-Gotten Money To My Church Altar As Offering’ – Pastor Muoka Warns Members

The founder and the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Movement Church based in Lagos, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has warned his members against bringing stolen money to the altar.

The renowned cleric disclosed this during the conclusion of the two-day retreat themed “Only God can Do This”, held at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

While speaking on the importance of restitution to his congregation, heurged them to return any possessions that they had acquired unjustly to their rightful owners, whether it be money or property.

According to the General Overseer, these wrongfully obtained items would continuously yearn for their original owners.

“As a practical Christian, learn to return ill-gotten things and valuables to the owner; in that respect, the urge to take things that don’t belong to you will be halted,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: Gunmen Invade Catholic Church, Kill Three In Christmas Attack

He stated that sin acts as a barrier that separates individuals from God, emphasizing that a practice of making amends would incline people towards a spiritually liberated existence.

“It is forbidden for you to bring ill-gotten proceeds to the altar of God as offering. Refrain from such acts, amend your ways and be saved.

“The fact that people, your colleagues, are stealing with pen in the office does not make it right for you to indulge in it.

“It is your duty as a child of God to live an exemplary life to help change the trend,” he said.