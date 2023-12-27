The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly died from the complications of blood cancer.

According to a family source who spoke to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Governor Akeredolu died in Lagos at the age of 67.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Akeredolu was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

The source said: “Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Recently, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as the acting Governor and peace has since returned to the South West state following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political impasse.