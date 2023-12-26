Ebonyi: Gunmen Invade Catholic Church, Kill Three In Christmas Attack

Rampaging gunmen on Sunday unleashed terror at Nkweagu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, leaving trails of death and sorrow.

The gunmen invaded Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at about 11:30 pm, killing three in the Christmas eve tragedy.

According to reports, they called one of the victims, a popular Point of Sale operator at Nkwuagu market, on the phone to come out from the church.

As soon as he stepped out, they shot and killed him.

The killings of the three victims had tossed the whole community into mourning and despair, and paralyzed economic activities, especially on Christmas Day, at the popular Nkwuagu market located along the Abakaliki/Afikpo express road.

READ ALSO: Assailants Attack, Kill 14 Villagers On Christmas Eve In Plateau

Investigation revealed that the killings of these three worshippers at the Church may be connected with cult-related clashes between rival groups at Nkwuagu community.

The police in the state have not issued a statement on the matter.

In a swift reaction, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, strongly condemned the gruesome murder of the three worshippers.

Nworie described the incident as sad and disheartening, adding that the suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating a vigil mass service and killed and injured many others.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in the church and in Ebonyi State in general,” the bishop noted.

Information Nigeria understands that, a student, was recently killed at Nkwuagu community as a result of cult clashes, and now, three more people, making it four.