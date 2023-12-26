“If You Have To Call Your Man Before You Visit His House, You’re Dating Yourself” — Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has advised her friend alongside many other Nigerian ladies that calling your man before visiting his house indicates you’re alone in the relationship.

She disclosed this to the public on her Instagram page, explaining how her friend got dumped because she neglected to call before visiting.

The friend was violating his privacy, in the ex-boyfriend’s opinion, and he could not stand it, so he called it quits.

However, Anita Joseph belongs to a different school of thought and believes it is quite alright to not call before visiting a man you’re in a relationship with.

Infact she believes that if you have to call, then the relationship is not genuine.

In her words;

“So someone told me today ”

That her boyfriend broke up with her because ,she didn’t call him before coming to his house 😳according to him don’t invade my privacy 😳eweee inukwa 🤣🤣 taaaa

…

She said what’s my Advice ”

Onu m adiro kwa mma 🤦‍♀️

I told her the truth,if you have to call your man every time you need to go to his house ,then you’re dating yourself Shallom ”

Use your tongue and count your teeth Shallom 🚶🏻‍♂️🚶🏻‍♂️

Like how ina apu al* 🤣🤣

…

Biko merry Christmas 🎁🎄”

