Emeka Ike’s Ex-Wife Started Fight, Slapped Him Twice – Former Personal Assistant

The icy relationship between renowned actor Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, has been revealed by Adebola Adeyemo, the actor’s former personal assistant, who claimed that Emma was the one who hit the actor first.

On Sunday, Adeyemo participated in a live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

“Before, I didn’t want to say anything because it has been a long time. In fact, when it started, people were calling me to say something, but I refused. Not until when bros (Emeka Ike) really wanted to talk about it,” he said.

Adeyemo discussed the complexities of his connection with Ike and his ex-wife, since he had close relationships with both of them.

He said, “I am very close to that family. In fact, I am close to both of them because me and mama started as models even before she started dating Emeka Ike. I am close to Emeka because of a job that we did together at Maryland.”

When Daddy Freeze asked whether Emeka laid hands on his ex-wife, Adeyemo narrated an incident that happened during their visit to Osogbo.

He said, “Mama did first twice (Mama hit him first. She did so twice). We were in Surulere, we wanted to go to Osogbo to go and meet Laide, because Laide was filming Jejere at that time.”

Adeyemo discussed a specific occurrence involving Ike’s daughter that led to an increase in tension.

He recounted, “What caused the problem that day was the daughter, and that girl was like a year old at that time. They called us that Mama was supposed to go take the brother at the school, they now called that the brother was at the school, which is Jesse, the third born.

“When we got there, they said that ‘oh, they have gone home’. When we got to the house, we saw the girl at the walkway of the side and there was nobody with the girl. So he picked the girl; she already messed her body. I was there; he was really angry and called Michael.

“Micheal was in the sitting room, so Micheal and Ken came outside, and said they didn’t know anything. Mama was in the kitchen; she came, and both of them were having an argument. I was coming downstairs, and that was when Mama hit Emeka.”

Ike’s brother, Victor, had also said that the allegations made by the actor’s ex-wife and his son in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo were all lies, urging the actor’s son, Michael, to apologise to his father for the abusive words and insults.

Victor, who is also a music producer, alleged that his brother’s ex-wife had slapped her husband on several occasions and even carried out bank transactions from the actor’s account she was a signatory to without his consent.